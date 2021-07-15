Romania's Constitutional Court keeps at 10 years the required seniority of anticorruption magistrates
Jul 15, 2021
Romania's Constitutional Court ruled against a bill endorsed by the ruling coalition that provisions a smaller minimum required experience for the anticorruption magistrates, of only 7 years compared to 10 years currently. The High Court (ICCJ) objected to the new regulations proposed by the (...)
