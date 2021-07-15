Continental spends EUR 3.3 mln to reduce pollution at its tire plant in Timisoara

Continental spends EUR 3.3 mln to reduce pollution at its tire plant in Timisoara. The German supplier of components for the automotive industry Continental has invested approximately EUR 3.3 mln in a new system for treating the emissions at its tire factory in Timisoara. The new Regenerative Thermal Oxidation (RTO) equipment was installed at the end of last year and has now (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]