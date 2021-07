Romania gets Russian gas at the lowest price in Europe in Q1

Romania gets Russian gas at the lowest price in Europe in Q1. The price paid by Romania for the Russian natural gas in the first quarter of the year (Q1) was the lowest in Europe, lower than the prices on the local markets and in Europe, only the Azeri gas delivered to Bulgaria was cheaper - according to Economica.net quoting data compiled by the European