Shame on you. US Army shame: A Black Hawk helicopter ready to damage the Government building in Bucharest



Shame on you. US Army shame: A Black Hawk helicopter ready to damage the Government building in Bucharest.

By Constantin Radut It proves once again that the US and its entire logistics, diplomacy, economy, and military, disregard Romania's status as a solid country in Southeast Europe. After countless interventions in the country's domestic and foreign policy (determined by the ambiguity and (...)