 
Romaniapress.com

July 15, 2021

Former PSD head Liviu Dragnea to be released
Jul 15, 2021

Former PSD head Liviu Dragnea to be released.

The Giurgiu Tribunal admitted on Thursday the request for conditional release from prison submitted by the former leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, after he completed two years of his three and a half year sentence received in 2019 in the case of the fictive employments at the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC). Dragnea received a negative decision at the initial court - the District 5 Court, yet he contested the decision, which the Giurgiu Tribunal admitted on Thursday. Liviu Dragnea will be released from the Rahova Penitentiary on Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fondul Proprietatea Holders OK Gross Dividend Of RON0.07/Share From 2016- 2017 Undistributed Profits Property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Friday said its shareholders approved the payment of a special gross dividend of RON0.07 per share from profits left undistributed in 2016 and 2017, considering that it reported a loss of RON102.9 million in (...)

Electrica Furnizare Installs 796 Solar Panels For Uztel Ploiesti Electricity supplier Electrica Furnizare, part of state-owned utility group Electrica, has installed 796 solar panels for oilfield equipment manufacturer Uztel Ploiesti (UZT.RO).

St. Clair: Helicopter, returned to Kogalniceanu Base; no speculation into cause until investigation is complete A Black Hawk helicopter that had to resort to precautionary landing on Thursday in Charles de Gaulle Square in Bucharest will be returned to the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base, and the American side will not speculate into a cause until the investigation is complete, Major Matthew St. Clair (...)

Commitment to Romania's post-pandemic recovery, reaffirmed by World Bank Vice President On her first official visit to Romania, Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, acknowledged the country’s recent growth and its effective response to the COVID-19 economic and health crisis. These efforts are expected to enable a return to pre-pandemic growth levels (...)

Ministry of Defence: Festivities on Air Force Day without military aircraft flyovers The festivities organized on Air Force Day will take place without military aircraft flyovers, with only C-130 Hercules and C 27J Spartan transport aircraft to fly above the Triumphal Arch, on the occasion of the end of the mission of the Romanian Army in Afghanistan, informs a press release (...)

Frederico Monteiro To Run BAT In CES Area; To Coordinate From Bucharest The Operations For Seven Markets British American Tobacco (BAT) has appointed Frederico Monteiro to run the Central Europe South (CES) Area. Monteiro will be coordinating from Bucharest the operations for seven markets, respectively Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and (...)

Wildfire bursts out in Iron Gates Natural Park Firefighters of the Mehedinti Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) on Friday stepped in to put out a fire that broke out in dry vegetation and litter in a coniferous forest in Dubova – Tisovita area the Iron Gates Natural Park, Mehedinti County. According to ISU Mehedinti, first estimates (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |