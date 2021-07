Electrica Group Borrows EUR120M From EIB To Upgrade Electricity Distribution Networks

Electrica Group Borrows EUR120M From EIB To Upgrade Electricity Distribution Networks. The European Investment Bank (EIB) on Thursday formally agreed a new EUR120 million loan with Distributie Energie Electrica Romania S.A. (DEER), the electricity distribution subsidiary of the Electrica Group.