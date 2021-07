Altex Romania Partners With Karpaten Turism To Provide Travel Services

Altex, Romania's leading electronics retailer, has entered the travel services market after concluding a partnership with Karpaten Turism, one of the largest travel businesses in Romania, whereby clients can buy holidays packages directly in Altex and Media Galaxy stores, as well as online (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]