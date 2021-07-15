MApN: Air Force Day - without military aircraft flyovers; there will be only transport aircraft

MApN: Air Force Day - without military aircraft flyovers; there will be only transport aircraft. The festivities organized on Air Force Day will take place without military aircraft flyovers, with only C-130 Hercules and C 27J Spartan transport aircraft to fly above the Triumphal Arch, on the occasion of the end of the mission of the Romanian Army in Afghanistan, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). The same source informs that the transport aircraft that will fly over the Triumphal Arch will be the ones that performed missions in Afghanistan. According to the Ministry of National Defence, following the incident in Bucharest, where a US Army helicopter, UH-60 Black Hawk, made a forced landing in the Aviatorilor area, there were canceled the training flights over the Capital planned for the participation of Romanian and American military aircraft in the festivities organized on July 20, at the Air Heroes Monument, on the occasion of the Air Force Day, respectively on July 21, at the Triumphal Arch, on the occasion of the ending of the Romanian Army's mission in Afghanistan. The incident is being investigated by a joint commission made of representatives of the Romanian Air Force and the US Embassy in Bucharest, and judicial investigations are being coordinated by the Bucharest Military Prosecutor's Office. A helicopter belonging to the U.S. Air Force made a forced landing on Thursday, in the Charles de Gaulle Square in the Capital City, without making any victims. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]