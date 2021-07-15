FITS to offer 500-lei subscription for all online shows

FITS to offer 500-lei subscription for all online shows. For the first time in its history, the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS) will offer spectators the possibility to watch all online performances on a subscription priced at 500 lei, according to a FITS press statement released on Thursday. "Tickets for the performances that will take place at the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS), August 20-29, 2021, are displayed from Thursday, July 15, on the event's website, www.sibfest.ro. Included for the first time is an option for a subscription for online access to all the performances of the event. Tickets to the first major drama festival in Central and Eastern Europe and the largest performing arts event in Romania will go on sale on Thursday, July 22," the organisers' release reads. According to the statement, the 28th edition of FITS, with the theme "Building hope together" and a triple physical, hybrid and online dimension offers the public individual tickets for physical and online performances, as well as online subscriptions. "We are holding this festival for you, our audience, and our desire is to offer you, to all those who love drama, the opportunity to enjoy the performances that this year's edition of FITS will bring to Sibiu. We know that this time of the year you can go to different corners of the world and for that reason we are launching a special subscription for you, about 100 euros, that gives you the right to watch over 100 shows online, starting from Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, in Bathsheba, from Akram Khan, at Maria Pages. You are hereby invited to enjoy this formula of watching the Sibiu International Theatre Festival!," Constantin Chiriac, FITS chairman and director of the Radu Stanca National Theatre House in Sibiu, is quoted as saying. Tickets to indoor shows cost between 20 lei and 150 lei, and those to online performances, live or recorded, between 20 lei and 75 lei. Those who cannot be present physically in Sibiu can watch in full the Sibiu International Theatre Festival online on a subscription of 500 lei, which offers access to all performances broadcast live from the performance halls and from the rest of the indoor spaces where performances before a live audience take place, along with recorded online shows. Season tickets go on sale on July 22, with the sale of FITS tickets. All outdoor events are free of charge to the public. Also, a series of online shows will be free for theatre lovers. The Sibiu International Theatre Festival is organised under the High Patronage of the Romanian Presidency by the Radu Stanca National Theatre House of Sibiu, the Sibiu City Hall and the Sibiu Local Council. It is an event conducted on support from the Prime Minister of Romania, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education, and the Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu. AGERPRES is a FITS media partner. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: FITS [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fondul Proprietatea Holders OK Gross Dividend Of RON0.07/Share From 2016- 2017 Undistributed Profits Property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Friday said its shareholders approved the payment of a special gross dividend of RON0.07 per share from profits left undistributed in 2016 and 2017, considering that it reported a loss of RON102.9 million in (...)



Electrica Furnizare Installs 796 Solar Panels For Uztel Ploiesti Electricity supplier Electrica Furnizare, part of state-owned utility group Electrica, has installed 796 solar panels for oilfield equipment manufacturer Uztel Ploiesti (UZT.RO).



St. Clair: Helicopter, returned to Kogalniceanu Base; no speculation into cause until investigation is complete A Black Hawk helicopter that had to resort to precautionary landing on Thursday in Charles de Gaulle Square in Bucharest will be returned to the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base, and the American side will not speculate into a cause until the investigation is complete, Major Matthew St. Clair (...)



Commitment to Romania's post-pandemic recovery, reaffirmed by World Bank Vice President On her first official visit to Romania, Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, acknowledged the country’s recent growth and its effective response to the COVID-19 economic and health crisis. These efforts are expected to enable a return to pre-pandemic growth levels (...)



Ministry of Defence: Festivities on Air Force Day without military aircraft flyovers The festivities organized on Air Force Day will take place without military aircraft flyovers, with only C-130 Hercules and C 27J Spartan transport aircraft to fly above the Triumphal Arch, on the occasion of the end of the mission of the Romanian Army in Afghanistan, informs a press release (...)



Frederico Monteiro To Run BAT In CES Area; To Coordinate From Bucharest The Operations For Seven Markets British American Tobacco (BAT) has appointed Frederico Monteiro to run the Central Europe South (CES) Area. Monteiro will be coordinating from Bucharest the operations for seven markets, respectively Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and (...)



Wildfire bursts out in Iron Gates Natural Park Firefighters of the Mehedinti Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) on Friday stepped in to put out a fire that broke out in dry vegetation and litter in a coniferous forest in Dubova – Tisovita area the Iron Gates Natural Park, Mehedinti County. According to ISU Mehedinti, first estimates (...)

