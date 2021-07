CEO: Omniasig Targets Gross Underwritings Of Nearly RON1.4B End-2021

CEO: Omniasig Targets Gross Underwritings Of Nearly RON1.4B End-2021. Omniasig, the largest insurance company in the portfolio of Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), expects a volume of underwritten gross premiums of RON1.4 billion at the end of 2021, Omniasig CEO Mihai Tecau told an interview for Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]