VIG's Omniasig To Pay In 2021, For First Time In A Decade, Total Dividends Worth Over RON18M.

Insurance company Omniasig, owned by Austria's Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), will pay in 2021, for the first time in the last ten years, total dividends worth over RON18 million, which translates into a gross dividend of RON0.125 per (...)