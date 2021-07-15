Yload, the developer of the first digital marketplace in Eastern Europe for freight transport, raised 220,000 euros in a few hours on SeedBlink



Target: financing of 250,000 euros The pre-money valuation of the company: € two million The first 3 months after launch: over 10,000 carriers and about 45,000 vehicles The first initiative to centralize and digitize freight transport in Eastern European The company aims for Series A funding (...)