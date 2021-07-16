Romanian BVB-listed agri group Holde Agri completes EUR 6 mln capital increase

Romanian BVB-listed agri group Holde Agri completes EUR 6 mln capital increase. Holde Agri Invest (HAI), a Romanian company that operates arable land, announced on July 15 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that it concluded the second stage of the capital increase, in which 6.55 mln of Class A common shares that remained unsubscribed in the first stage were offered to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]