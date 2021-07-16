Increase by two figures of business in market services rendered to companies, at five months



Business resulting from market services rendered to companies have rose, in the first five months of the year, by two figures, both as unadjusted series (+14.2 pct), as well as in terms of adjusted series (+12.9 pct), compared to the similar interval in 2020, reveals the data published, on Friday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). According to the official statistic, in the January 1 - May 31, 2021 period, as unadjusted series, positive results were noted in : cinematographic production activities, video, TV programs; broadcasting of programs (+25.4 pct), information technology service activities (+21.8 pct), transport activities (+14.2 pct), other services rendered mainly to companies (+13.3 pct) and communications activities (+6.8 pct). At the same time, when compared to the reference interval, in nominal terms, as adjusted series the turnover in total increased by 12.9 pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)