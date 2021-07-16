Car collision on A2 motoway: 17 casualties, including 5 minors, rushed to hospital

Car collision on A2 motoway: 17 casualties, including 5 minors, rushed to hospital. A number of 15 people, victims of the accidents that occurred, on Friday morning, on the A2 motorway, were rushed to hospital, among them being five children, states the Dobrogea Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU). According to the quoted source, another seven people were assisted on site. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]