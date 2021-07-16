European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, comes to Bucharest for talks regarding vaccination campaign in Romania



The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, will be in Bucharest, on Friday, where she will be meeting with the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, in order to discuss carrying out the national vaccination campaign in Romania and later on she will visit the (...)