Sphera Franchise Group proposes to pay dividends of RON 35 million to its shareholders. The Board of Directors of Sphera Franchise Group SA decided to convene the OGMS on August 19, 2021, with the following proposals submitted for approval: The distribution of dividends amounting RON 35 million from the undistributed net profit of 2019-2020 Fixing a gross dividend / share at the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]