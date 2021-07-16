ForMin Aurescu: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will not be the EU’s last challenge, further consolidation needed



The European Union needs to be further consolidated because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will not be the EU’s last challenge, Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday. “This pandemic will not be the EU’s last challenge. For this very reason we need to further consolidate our (...)