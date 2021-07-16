Andrei Gruzsniczki's No Rest For The Old Lady included in Beijing Festival's official competition



Andrei Gruzsniczki's fourth feature film Dupa 40 de Zile/No Rest For The Old Lady has been included in the official competition of the 11th Beijing International Film Festival that will take place between August 14 - 21, a release informs. Both a love story and a friendship drama, the film is set in a hamlet in Oltenia, focusing on the friendship between Emil Daravat, an old man who does not believe in ghosts, and Titi. The story begins at the 40-day memorial service for Emil's wife, Smaranda. As time passes, Emil realizes that Titi looks as if his days are numbered, and the reason - we learn - is that he is haunted by Smaranda, who had been his lover. Feeling responsible for Titi, Emil tries to keep the spark of life glowing in his friend, almost as if against his will, but no effort helps. With touches of black humor and mystery, the films tells a story about the struggle everyone must fight in order to understand and accept the other, in a friendship or in a love story, shows the presentation of the film. Shot in spring 2019 and completed in late 2020, No Rest For The Old Lady premiered worldwide in April at the 43rd Moscow International Film Festival. Andrei Gruzsniczki's movie will enter Romanian theaters on August 20. No Rest For The Old Lady is an AVVA MMIX Studio, Hai Hui Entertainment and Tangaj Production co-production made with the support of the National Cinematography Center. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)