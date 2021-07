Fidelis Govt Bonds Sold On Capital Market In July Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange July 16

The Fidelis government bonds for the general population, sold by the finance ministry on the capital market in July, started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (July 16). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]