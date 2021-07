Romanian mezzo-soprano awarded France's Legion of Honor

Romanian mezzo-soprano awarded France's Legion of Honor. Mezzo-soprano Viorica Cortez is set to receive the title of Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur, according to a decree issued on July 13. Born in Bucium in 1935, Cortez started her career aged 17, as a soloist of the Gavriil Musicescu Choir in Iaşi. She studied at the music school and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]