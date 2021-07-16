Minister of Health: Romania continues efforts to increase number of people vaccinated against COVID-19

Minister of Health: Romania continues efforts to increase number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila had a meeting on Friday with the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, in which context the former transmitted that Romania continues the efforts to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinated people. According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the main topics of discussion were the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and the strengthening of cooperation and coordination between Member States and European health institutions to consolidate the response and resilience of health systems. Health Minister Ioana Mihaila communicated, during the meeting, that Romania continues the efforts to increase the number of vaccinated persons, especially in rural areas and among the vulnerable population and aims to kick off the vaccination process in specialized outpatient clinics and increase vaccination capacity in family doctors' practices. "We are bringing the vaccine closer to the people, and as such, during this period, together with the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), we are mobilizing resources, especially in rural areas and among the vulnerable population, to increase the vaccination rate there as well. We are focusing our efforts on increasing the vaccination capacity in family doctors' practices and for starting the vaccination in specialized outpatient clinics in hospitals," declared the Minister of Health. According to the release, the European Commissioner for Health welcomed Romania's efforts to accelerate the vaccination campaign. "Currently, it is urgent that vaccination efforts double as we advance into summer. My message is aimed at all Romanians - vaccines work, vaccines protect, vaccines protect both us and our families and our health systems. We must make the most of this opportunity to return to our normal lives," said Stella Kyriakides.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]