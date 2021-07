Three Shareholders Of TTS Forgo Mandates Of Executive Board Members

Alexandru Mircea Mihailescu, the main shareholder of Transport Trade Services (TTS), with a 25.2% ownership, Ion Stanciu, with a 7% stake, and Sevastian Stefan, said they would forgo their mandates of Executive Board members of TTS, starting August 26.