Renault Group Sales Up 18.7% To 1.42 Million Cars, Dacia Sales Up 24.5% To 262,814 Cars In 1H/2021

Renault Group Sales Up 18.7% To 1.42 Million Cars, Dacia Sales Up 24.5% To 262,814 Cars In 1H/2021. French Renault Group sold a total 1.42 million cars in the first half of 2021, 18.7% more than in the same period in 2020, while Dacia sold 262,814 cars in the first half of 2021, 24.5% more year-over-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]