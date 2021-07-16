bpv GRIGORESCU STEFANICA advised HORNBACH on site acquisition and development of its newest DIY store in Cluj-Napoca

bpv GRIGORESCU STEFANICA advised HORNBACH on site acquisition and development of its newest DIY store in Cluj-Napoca. The real estate team of bpv Grigorescu Stefanica advised international DIY group HORNBACH in connection with the development of its latest mega-store in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The store will open on 15 July 2021 and is Hornbach’s eighth retail DIY outlet in Romania, with an area of about 23,000 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]