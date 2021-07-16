A new unicorn on the digital advertising market: Aleph Group, owner of Httpool in Romania, receives a CVC investment

CVC valued Aleph Holding at 2 billion dollars and bought shares of 470 million dollars Aleph Holding ("Aleph"), the global partner to the world's biggest digital media players, has today announced that it has partnered with leading global private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners ("CVC").