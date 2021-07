EIB confirms EUR 120 million support for the distribution operator of Electrica Group to upgrade electricity distribution networks, deploy advanced meters and accelerate renewable energy use across Romania



EIB confirms EUR 120 million support for the distribution operator of Electrica Group to upgrade electricity distribution networks, deploy advanced meters and accelerate renewable energy use across Romania.

First 120 million long-term EIB loan from EUR 210 million facility signed during high-level visit New financing to connect more than 180,000 customers, increase network capacity and improve reliability and quality of electricity supply Investments to support advanced-metering rollout and to (...)