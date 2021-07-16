PNL’s internal election campaign. Major tensions between Ludovic Orban and Florin Citu

PNL’s internal election campaign. Major tensions between Ludovic Orban and Florin Citu. Orban: : Government needs to listen to PNL’s statutory forums* Citu: Attack on Gov’t members from PNL resembles what PSD is doing, such politicians have no future The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Friday, in northwestern Satu Mare, that the Government is (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]