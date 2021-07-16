GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 72 following over 26.000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours nationwide



A number of 72 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 26,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,081,539 (...)