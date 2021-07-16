Wildfire bursts out in Iron Gates Natural Park

Wildfire bursts out in Iron Gates Natural Park. Firefighters of the Mehedinti Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) on Friday stepped in to put out a fire that broke out in dry vegetation and litter in a coniferous forest in Dubova - Tisovita area the Iron Gates Natural Park, Mehedinti County. According to ISU Mehedinti, first estimates show the fire covered about five to six hectares. "The staff was gradually supplemented; currently 17 firefighters from the Drobeta Turnu Severin and Orsova detachments, as well as workers of the Orsova Forest District, went to the scene. A helicopter was also requested to fly over the area on fire to assess the situation," according to ISU Mehedinti. AGERPRES (RO - author: Maria Mitrica, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]