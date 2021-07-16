Frederico Monteiro To Run BAT In CES Area; To Coordinate From Bucharest The Operations For Seven Markets



British American Tobacco (BAT) has appointed Frederico Monteiro to run the Central Europe South (CES) Area. Monteiro will be coordinating from Bucharest the operations for seven markets, respectively Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and (...)