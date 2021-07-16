CNCAV: 15,201 persons vaccinated against COVID in the past 24hrs

CNCAV: 15,201 persons vaccinated against COVID in the past 24hrs. Bucharest, July 16 /Agerpres/ - A total of 15,201 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 9,907 represented the first dose and 5,294 the second dose, according to a report released on Friday by the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,200,964 doses have been administered to 4,865,795 people, of which 4,705,750 have received the full scheme. In the past 24 hours, eight side effects have been reported, all of a systemic nature. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,717 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,793 local and 14,924 systemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]