PNL's Orban: I'm not running for new term as PNL leader just because I want to.

Bucharest, July 16 /Agerpres/ - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Friday said in Arad that he has decided to run for a new term because he has the ability to lead the party to new elections. "I am not running for the presidency of the National Liberal Party, for a new term, just because I want to. I made the decision to run because I know I have the capacity, energy, strength, skill, dedication to continue to lead the National Liberal Party to victories, to governance and achievements, as we have had throughout history," Orban said in front of the delegates to the County Coordination Committee of PNL Arad. "We are the National Liberal Party, we are not any party. We have brought modernisation, development, infrastructure, we have really created the chance for every Romanian to succeed in life and we really have the strength to win the respect of the whole world," the Liberal leader also said, adding that he was very satisfied with the activity of the county organization from Arad. The current leader of the organization, MEP Gheorghe Falca, is running for the position of president of PNL Arad. AGERPRES (RO- author: George Onea, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)