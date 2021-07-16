PM Citu extends condolences to families of flood victims in Western Europe

PM Citu extends condolences to families of flood victims in Western Europe. Bucharest, July 16 /Agerpres/ - On Friday, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu sent messages of condolence to the families of flood victims in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany, voicing his solidarity with the people stricken by floods. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by floods in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. My thoughts are with all those affected. Condolences victims' families. We stand in solidarity with our friends and partners through these hard times," Citu wrote on Twitter. He also showed that Romania sympathises with the people and the government of the Federal Republic of Germany. "Heartfelt condolences for the families of those who lost their lives in the catastrophic flooding in Germany. Romania sympathizes with the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany. We wish all the strength to the affected communities to overcome this difficult moment," Citu added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]