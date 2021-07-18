 
July 18, 2021

Gas imports up by 24.5 pct January through May, output down by 1.8 pct
Romania imported, in the first five months of 2021, a quantity of usable natural gas of 1.8 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), by 24.5 pct (212,200 toe) higher than in the similar period of 2020, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The domestic natural gas production was, in the mentioned period, of 3.133 million toe, being by 1.8 pct (58,300 toe) below that of the period January-May 2020. The National Strategy and Forecast Commission (CNSP) estimates for this year a gas production of 7.4 million toe and imports of 2.32 million toe, increasing by 1.5 pct and 38 pct compared to 2020. For 2022, CNSP forecasts a production of 7.475 million toe (plus 1 pct) and imports of 2.795 million toe (plus 20.5 pct). According to the "Energy Strategy 2019-2030, with the perspective of 2050", published on the website of the relevant ministry, Romania's natural gas production will reach a peak of 132 TWh in 2025, as a result of production in the Black Sea, and then will decreased to 96 TWh in 2030 and to 65 TWh in 2050. The final consumption of natural gas will remain constant between 2030 and 2050, at the level of 68 TWh. The maximum level of demand is estimated around the level of 73 TWh, and the minimum level, from 63 TWh in 2030, to 47 TWh in 2050.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

