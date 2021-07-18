One death in patients with COVID-19 in past 24 hrs takes death toll to 34,253

One death in patients with COVID-19 in past 24 hrs takes death toll to 34,253. Only one death has been reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group said on Sunday. The person who died - a woman - was hospitalized in northeastern Iasi. The death was recorded in the age group 50-59 years and the patient presented with comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,253 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]