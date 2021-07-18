One death in patients with COVID-19 in past 24 hrs takes death toll to 34,253
Jul 18, 2021
One death in patients with COVID-19 in past 24 hrs takes death toll to 34,253.
Only one death has been reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group said on Sunday.
The person who died - a woman - was hospitalized in northeastern Iasi.
The death was recorded in the age group 50-59 years and the patient presented with comorbidities.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,253 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]