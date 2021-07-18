 
July 18, 2021

Dog days, thermal discomfort, atmospheric instability in Bucharest, countrywide Sunday through Tuesday
The weather remains warm in Bucharest, on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, hot during the afternoons, with thermal maximums of 36 degrees Celsius, but there will also be torrential rains, electric discharges and short-term wind intensifications, according to the special forecast issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). The temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units of thermal discomfort. Meteorologists have also issued meteorological information of accentuated atmospheric instability in almost all regions of the country, valid from Sunday, from 12:00, until Tuesday, at 22:00. According to the ANM, atmospheric instability will be temporarily accentuated on Sunday (July 18) in the north, center, southwest of the country and in the mountains, and starting Monday (July 19) in the afternoon in most regions. There will be torrential downpours, lightning, wind, storms and hail. In short time intervals or by accumulation, the quantities of water will exceed locally 20 - 30 liters / sqm and isolated 50 - 60 liters / sqm.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

