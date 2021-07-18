 
July 18, 2021

PSD: Governants only care about PNL internal struggle, Romanians are abandoned to natural disasters
Jul 18, 2021

PSD: Governants only care about PNL internal struggle, Romanians are abandoned to natural disasters.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) accuses the current rulers of being concerned "only with the internal struggle in the National Liberal Party" (PNL), while floods and havoc have affected several areas of the country, especially the central-western Alba County. "While dozens of localities are hit by floods that destroy the destinies of Romanians and drive away the belongings of a lifetime, the current rulers are only concerned with the internal struggle in the PNL. The images with the dramatic interventions of the firemen, in the localities severely affected by the floods from Alba county show the size of the disaster that, however, (PM) Citu and his people do not have time to see," say the representatives of PSD Hunedoara, in a post on the party's Facebook page. The Social-Democrats express their disapproval of the fact that the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, was at the election conference of PNL Salaj, an organization he was appointed to continue to lead, while "his subordinates were fighting the effects of the torrential rains". "The Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, was elected president in Salaj, exactly on the day when his subordinates were fighting the effects of torrential rains. On the one part, the ball, on the other ... abandoned Romanians. The eternal weekend attitude of the current PNL leaders proves that, for them, there are two Romanias: their Romania, in which they are preoccupied with their own interests, and Romania of the common people, who are abandoned in the face of natural disasters," says the PSD Hunedoara release.AGERPRES(AS - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

