July 18, 2021

Roughly 30k vehicles registered in first half of July, of which 6,755 new cars.

Roughly 30,000 vehicles were registered in Romania in the first half of July, of which 20,461 units in the "used" category, according to the recently published data of the Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration Regime Directorate (DRPCIV). According to the official statistics, in the analyzed interval, out of the total of the 9,291 new vehicles registered, 6,755 are cars. Most new cars registered, in the first half of July, depending on the brand, were: Dacia - with 1,836 units, Toyota (537), Hyundai (516), Volkswagen (515), Skoda (502), Ford (408), Suzuki (401), Renault (335), Peugeot (194), BMW (152), Fiat (126), Citroen (110) and Audi (88). At the opposite end are: Jaguar and Porsche - nine units each, Lexus (7), Alfa Romeo and Ferrari (4 units each), Aston Martin, Bentley, DS, Maserati and Tesla (two units each), smart and Subaru ( one unit each). In June, just over 14,000 new vehicles were registered in Romania, up 18 pct from the same period in 2020, according to DRPCIV. Thus, out of this total, 11,853 were new cars, the increase of which compared to June of the previous year is 16.7 pct. However, over the first six months of 2021, new cars declined overall by 3.9 pct. On the other hand, the used cars, with the 199,555 units registered between January and June 2021, registered a jump of 10 pct compared to the similar interval in 2020.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

