Jul 18, 2021

PM Citu: Soon-to-be estimates show two-digit economic growth in Romania for 2021.

Some estimates soon to be announced show an almost two-digit economic growth for 2021, Prime minister Florin Citu said Sunday at a reunion of the County Coordination Committee of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Cluj. "We are all here because we believe in liberalism and we believe that only through liberalism can we develop Romania. We have shown in these few months of governing that if one is investing - and by the way, this year, the first quarter, is for the first time in the history of the last 30 years when economic growth is entirely due to investment. This has never been the case before. We have changed the paradigm. We show that through investment, which means pure liberalism, one can develop Romania. You know very well this year's economic growth is estimated to be the highest in the European Union, at 7.4 pct. Let me tell you a tiny secret, there will be other estimates, too that will lead to an almost two-digit growth. We'll have a solid growth this year. Hopefully it will come true, to having an economic growth of at least 10 pct this year, in 2021," Florin Citu said. Prime Minister Citu participated in the County Coordination Committee of PNL Cluj, wherein the new County Political Bureau of PNL Cluj will be elected, and at the end of his speech he presented some of the county leaders who announced that they support his team for his election in the position of party president. The meeting was also attended by the PNL chairman, Ludovic Orban, who is also running for a new term, at the PNL congress on 25 September.AGERPRES(RO-author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

