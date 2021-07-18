 
Romaniapress.com

July 18, 2021

8,063 persons inoculated anti-COVID in past 24 hrs
Jul 18, 2021

8,063 persons inoculated anti-COVID in past 24 hrs.

As many as 8,063 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 4,591 representing the first dose and 3,472 the second dose, according to a report sent on Sunday by the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV). As of 27 December 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,220,596 doses have been administered to 4,877,205 people, of whom 4,719,068 have received the full schedule. In the last 24 hours, only one general adverse reaction was reported. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,727 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,794 local and 14,933 general.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer buys another 2.6-hectare land plot for major residential project in Iasi Impact Developer & Contractor announced the acquisition of a 2.6-hectare plot of land in Iasi, eastern Romania, which it plans to use for a major residential complex with over 1,000 apartments. The land, located on Copou Hill, one of the most popular residential areas in the city, (...)

Romania has one of the highest shares of youth not in education, employment in Europe Romania had one of the highest rates of young people who are not in a form of education or employment among the member countries of the European Union 2020, according to data from Eurostat, the European Statistical Office, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. In Romania, 16.6% of young people aged (...)

Hungary confirms support for Romania's Schengen membership The Hungarian Foreign Ministry, in response to an internal dispute among Romanian politicians, said that "Hungary supports both the enlargement of the European Union and the expansion of the Schengen area," G4media.ro reported "In addition to this fact, our state has a fruitful collaboration (...)

Germany's Fashion Retailer Anson's Set to Enter Romania Germany’s fashion retail group Anson's, which operates large multibrand stores, will enter Romania with a store in the ParkLake mall in Bucharest, market sources say.

Fondul Proprietatea pays dividend at 3.7% yield despite posting losses last year The shareholders of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP), with major Romanian companies in its portfolio, approved to pay out of the retained earnings a dividend of RON 0.07 per share, RON 500 mln altogether, despite the fund posting losses last year, Ziarul Financiar reported. (...)

Danish investor in farming land continues divestment of Romanian properties The Danish farming company FirstFarms announced that it reached an agreement to sell its assets in northwestern Romania, some 2,400 ha of land, for nearly EUR 14 mln, Profit.ro reported. Previously, FirstFarms announced the sale, in several stages, of some plots of land with an aggregate (...)

Largest Bicycle Plant in Romania to Be Completed This Fall The largest bicycle plant in Romania, developed by Sport Mechanical Workshop in Timisoara, will be completed this fall and assemble up to 1.5 million bicycles a year. The only customer of the facility will be French-held sporting goods retailer (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |