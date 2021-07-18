8,063 persons inoculated anti-COVID in past 24 hrs

As many as 8,063 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 4,591 representing the first dose and 3,472 the second dose, according to a report sent on Sunday by the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV). As of 27 December 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,220,596 doses have been administered to 4,877,205 people, of whom 4,719,068 have received the full schedule. In the last 24 hours, only one general adverse reaction was reported. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,727 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,794 local and 14,933 general.