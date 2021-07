Romania’s stock exchange index BET crosses 12,000 points threshold

Romania’s stock exchange index BET crosses 12,000 points threshold. The capitalization of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has increased by 1.35% over the last week to RON 193.25 bln (EUR 39.2 bln) on Friday, July 16. The turnover halved to RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln) from RON 415 mln in the week before, Bursa reported. However, the main blue-chip index BET (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]