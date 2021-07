RO President promulgates law on civil nuclear cooperation with the US

RO President promulgates law on civil nuclear cooperation with the US. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on July 16 the law on the ratification of the agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America on cooperation in connection with the Cernavoda nuclear power plant expansion and other energy projects in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]