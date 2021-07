RO Govt. lists another EUR 184 mln Fidelis bonds sold to households

RO Govt. lists another EUR 184 mln Fidelis bonds sold to households. Government bonds worth RON 905 mln (EUR 183.5mn), previously issued to households, were listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on July 16. The bonds are denominated in euros and local currency. The Ministry of Finance (MF) attracted RON 614.5mn and EUR 59mn (values amounting to RON 905mn (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]