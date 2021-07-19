Scorching heat, thunderstorms to grip most of Romania for two days

Scorching heat, thunderstorms to grip most of Romania for two days. The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Monday new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of unstable weather, including scorching heat spells, valid in most of Romania. According to the forecast, a Code Yellow warning of heightened heat and thermal discomfort in Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea and southern Moldavia will be in place today. In these regions thermal discomfort will be heightened, and over large areas the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed critical 80. At the same time, in the south-eastern parts of the country, thermal discomfort will remain high on Tuesday, July 20. According to meteorologists, a second Code Yellow will be valid from July 19, 10:00hrs throughout July 20, at 10:00hrs, warning of temporary unstable weather in most parts of the country. There will be torrential showers, thunderstorms, gusts, storms and hail. Water will exceed 20-30 l/sq.m., sparsely up to 40 l/ sq.m. Between July 19, 14:00hrs - July 20, 10:00, there will be Code Orange of unstable weather in mountainous areas, in Transylvania, Maramures, the northern half of Moldavia, that in the evening and at night (July 19/20) will gradually include Banat, most of Oltenia and northwest Muntenia, where there will be torrential downpours, thunderstorms and storms and hail in some places. Water will accumulate at 35-50 l/sq.m., up to and including over 60-80 l/sq.m sparsely. In addition, from July 20, at 10:00hrs to July 21, at noon, a Yellow Code of atmospheric instability will cover almost the whole country, particularly the northern, northeastern, central and southeastern parts of Romania as well as the highlands. In those areas there will be torrential downpours, thunderstorms, gusts, storms and hail. Water will exceed locally 20- 30 l/sq.m. up to and including 50-70 l sq.m. sparsely. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]