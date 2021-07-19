 
Romaniapress.com

July 19, 2021

Length of sewerage, water supply, natural gas distribution pipelines, increasing in 2020 (INS)
Jul 19, 2021

Length of sewerage, water supply, natural gas distribution pipelines, increasing in 2020 (INS).

The length of the potable water supply network in Romania increased by 1.8% in 2020 from the previous year, while the length of sewerage pipes was 4.7% higher, and the natural gas distribution network increased by 3%, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to official statistics, as of December 31, 2020, the length of the potable water distribution network was 88,065.1 km, 1,546.3 km higher in the country as a whole than at the end of 2019. The amount of potable water distributed to consumers nationwide was 789.980 million cubic meters, 17.813 million more than in 2019. Of this amount, potable water distributed for domestic use was 606.616 million, 76.8% of the total. Also, the proportion of potable water distributed to consumers whose installations are equipped with water meters in the total distributed was 94.7%, with the difference in the amount of potable water distributed being recorded against an estimated system. INS data show that in 2020 the activity sewage disposal from households and economic and social operators took place in 314 towns and cities and in 1,089 small towns, and the total length of the sewerage network was 42,168.3 km, of which 26,564.3 km in urban areas. As against 2019, the length of the sewerage network was extended by 1,898.3 km (by 547.5 km in urban areas and by 1,350.8 km in rural areas). Regarding the distribution of natural gas in 2020, the total length of the pipelines stood at 43,563.4 km, of which 24,188.1 km in towns and cities. In the previous year, natural gas was distributed in 956 settlements, of which 247 in towns and cities, while the length of the distribution pipes was extended by 1,276 km. At the same time, the volume of natural gas distributed at the end of 2020 was 8.738 billion cubic metres, 289.6 million cubic metres less than the previous year. Of the total volume of natural gas distributed, 3.444 billion cubic meters were for domestic consumption (39.4% of the total volume of natural gas distributed). Of the total volume of gas distributed, 87.5% were distributed in urban areas. According to INS, the distributed heat was 7,227,208 Gcal, by 328,422 Gcal more than in 2019, of which 6,034,471 Gcal (+363,409) for the population. The distribution of heat was conducted in 69 settlements in Romania, including 59 towns and cities. As far as green spaces go, they covered 472,331 hectares in the urban area in late 2020, 1,631 hectares more than in 2019. In towns and cities, green spaces in the form of parks, public gardens, playgrounds, sports bases and facilities covered 29,136 hectares. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian pharma industry's turnover close to 70 bln lei this year The turnover of Romanian drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies was 66.6 billion lei in 2020, up 2.6 percent from 2019 and over 100 percent higher compared to 2010, shows a survey by KeysFin - one of the most important providers of business information solutions in Romania - based on (...)

In wake of Microsoft Exchange attack, Romania voices concerns over all forms of hostile cyber activities The Foreign Affairs Ministry joins international condemnation of the malicious cyber activities targeted at the Microsoft Exchange Server and the hacking campaign of the APT40 group. According to a statement issued Monday in the context of the EU and NATO statements on a series of malicious (...)

Government debt accounts for 49.7 pct of GDP January through May 2021 Public debt (government debt) rose at the end of the first five months of 2021 to about 527.5 billion lei, compared to 526.7 billion lei, after the first four months, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP). Relative to GDP, government debt fell to 49.7 pct of GDP (...)

CNSU approves emergency supplies for flood-stricken areas in Alba County. Military continue to act in areas affected by floods in Alba county The National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) on Monday approved taking out emergency supplies from the state reserves allocating them to Ocolis, Campeni, Sohodol and Rosia Montana in Alba County, all areas heavily affected last week by floods. Annex to Decision 47 of CNSU comprises a list (...)

Nestlà© presents the first VeggieChef in Romania NestlÃ©, the largest food and beverage company in the world, launched a challenge adressed to Romanian Chefs, within the VeggieChef competition. On this occasion, he was named the first Chef to cook using the VeggiePlate, a nutritional method for balanced meals based on plant-based foods, through (...)

As many as 13,242 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours As many as 13,242 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnsonin vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday. As many as 8,642 people were given the priming shot and (...)

Furniture Maker PGS Sofa & Co Profit Up 2.7 Times to RON10.5M in 2020 Furniture manufacturer PGS Sofa & Co in Oradea ended 2020 with more than RON280.9 million (EUR58.3 million) revenue, a decrease of 18% year-on-year from RON344 million (EUR72.6 million), Finance Ministry data show.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |