 
Romaniapress.com

July 19, 2021

Tickets to George Enescu Festival going on sale today at noon
Jul 19, 2021

Tickets to George Enescu Festival going on sale today at noon.

Tickets to the 25th edition of the George Enescu Music Festival go on sale today at noon, organisers announce in a press statement. Tickets will become available on www.eventim.ro and at a special point of sale to be set up at the Romanian Athenaeum. According to the statement, information about the purchase procedure, as well as about access conditions can be found on the festival website, in the "Tickets" section. Changes in the schedule may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to the concert halls will be made in compliance with the COVID-19 healthcare restrictions, and wearing a face mask will be mandatory. Top orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields are expected at the 25th edition of the George Enescu Festival, along with the National Orchestra of France, under the baton of its new conductor, Cristian Macelaru; the Munich Philharmonic with Valery Gergiev as conductor; Orchestra Del Teatro Alla Scala from Milan, with a special performance and a conductor who comes to Romania for the first time, Andres Orozco-Estrada; Les Dissonances Orchestra, with David Grimal as conductor and soloist; the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with two conductors - Daniel Harding and Alan Gilbert, as well as the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of artistic director Lahav Shani. Enchanting the public will be well-known soloists such as violinists Maxim Vengerov, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Joshua Bell; American cellist Alisa Weilerstein, for the first time in Romania; brothers Renaud Capucon (violin) and Gautier Capucon (cello), violinists Leonidas Kavakos, Dmitry Sitkovetsky; countertenor Philippe Jaroussky; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and soprano Sonya Yoncheva. Prestigious artists are expected for the piano competition and shows who have already attended the festival previously: Denis Matsuev, Jean Yves Thibaudet, Yuja Wang, Khatia Buniatishvili, Maria Joao Pires, and Kirill Gerstein. The George Enescu International Festival will be unfolding August 28 - September 26, the longest edition so far. 3,500 foreign and Romanian artists will participate. According to organisers, measures have been taken to reduce health risks for spectators, artists, themselves, and journalists. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Â  * Photo source:Â George Enescu FestivalÂ / Facebook.comÂ 

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian pharma industry's turnover close to 70 bln lei this year The turnover of Romanian drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies was 66.6 billion lei in 2020, up 2.6 percent from 2019 and over 100 percent higher compared to 2010, shows a survey by KeysFin - one of the most important providers of business information solutions in Romania - based on (...)

In wake of Microsoft Exchange attack, Romania voices concerns over all forms of hostile cyber activities The Foreign Affairs Ministry joins international condemnation of the malicious cyber activities targeted at the Microsoft Exchange Server and the hacking campaign of the APT40 group. According to a statement issued Monday in the context of the EU and NATO statements on a series of malicious (...)

Government debt accounts for 49.7 pct of GDP January through May 2021 Public debt (government debt) rose at the end of the first five months of 2021 to about 527.5 billion lei, compared to 526.7 billion lei, after the first four months, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP). Relative to GDP, government debt fell to 49.7 pct of GDP (...)

CNSU approves emergency supplies for flood-stricken areas in Alba County. Military continue to act in areas affected by floods in Alba county The National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) on Monday approved taking out emergency supplies from the state reserves allocating them to Ocolis, Campeni, Sohodol and Rosia Montana in Alba County, all areas heavily affected last week by floods. Annex to Decision 47 of CNSU comprises a list (...)

Nestlà© presents the first VeggieChef in Romania NestlÃ©, the largest food and beverage company in the world, launched a challenge adressed to Romanian Chefs, within the VeggieChef competition. On this occasion, he was named the first Chef to cook using the VeggiePlate, a nutritional method for balanced meals based on plant-based foods, through (...)

As many as 13,242 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours As many as 13,242 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnsonin vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday. As many as 8,642 people were given the priming shot and (...)

Furniture Maker PGS Sofa & Co Profit Up 2.7 Times to RON10.5M in 2020 Furniture manufacturer PGS Sofa & Co in Oradea ended 2020 with more than RON280.9 million (EUR58.3 million) revenue, a decrease of 18% year-on-year from RON344 million (EUR72.6 million), Finance Ministry data show.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |