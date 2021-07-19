 
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 46; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 10,900
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 46; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 10,900.

As many as 46 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 10,900 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 1,081,678 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,046,776 were declared cured. To date, 8,552,078 RT-PCR tests and 1,674,630 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 4,081 RT-PCR tests were performed (1,798 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,283 on request) and 6,892 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, six people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

