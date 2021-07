New director Frederico Monteiro will lead BAT’s operations in Central Europe South Area from Bucharest

New director Frederico Monteiro will lead BAT’s operations in Central Europe South Area from Bucharest. Frederico Monteiro, currently Regional Marketing Manager for Europe and North Africa (ENA), is British American Tobacco’s new Central Europe South Area Director, the company announced. He will be based in Bucharest, leading BAT’s operations for seven markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]