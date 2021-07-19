New director Frederico Monteiro will lead BATâ€™s operations in Central Europe South Area from Bucharest
Frederico Monteiro, currently Regional Marketing Manager for Europe and North Africa (ENA), is British American Tobaccoâ€™s new Central Europe South Area Director, the company announced. He will be based in Bucharest, leading BATâ€™s operations for seven markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, (...)
