New director Frederico Monteiro will lead BATâ€™s operations in Central Europe South Area from Bucharest

New director Frederico Monteiro will lead BATâ€™s operations in Central Europe South Area from Bucharest. Frederico Monteiro, currently Regional Marketing Manager for Europe and North Africa (ENA), is British American Tobaccoâ€™s new Central Europe South Area Director, the company announced. He will be based in Bucharest, leading BATâ€™s operations for seven markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]