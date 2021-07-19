EU health commissioner urges Romania to accelerate vaccination effort

EU health commissioner urges Romania to accelerate vaccination effort. It is important to accelerate the pace of vaccination to counter the threat posed by variants, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said upon visiting Romania on July 16. Very positive meeting with ðŸ‡·ðŸ‡´ Health Minister Ioana MihÄƒilÄƒ in Bucharest on #COVID19 vaccination progress. It is absolutely (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]